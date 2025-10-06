BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,865,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

