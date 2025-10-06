Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 44.0% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 855,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 261,476 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $97.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

