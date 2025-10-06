111 Capital Purchases New Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Repligen from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,800 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $148.73 on Monday. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.The firm had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

