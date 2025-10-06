Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 9,133 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,365,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 1,427,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 70,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period.

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

