Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 39,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,016,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in Newmont by 124.3% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 78,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

