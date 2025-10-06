Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 16.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Get Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Trading Down 0.6%

LIN stock opened at $466.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.39. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.