Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 822 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.19 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PG. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.