Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL Stake Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 540.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,845,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,214,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 982,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,111,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,553,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,021,000 after buying an additional 102,901 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $111.19 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $111.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

