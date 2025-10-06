Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,612,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,748.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 143,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.