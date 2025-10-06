Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,023 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $618.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.09 and a 200 day moving average of $555.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

