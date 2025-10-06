Hartford Core Bond ETF $HCRB Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.14% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCRB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 99,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Get Hartford Core Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HCRB opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

About Hartford Core Bond ETF

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.