Hartford Core Bond ETF $HCRB Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2025

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRBFree Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.14% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCRB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 99,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HCRB opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

About Hartford Core Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.