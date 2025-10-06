Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) Receives $8.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

EXK opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.29. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,557,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after acquiring an additional 223,457 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,896,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,094 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 13.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,454,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 643,641 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,458,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 740,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

