Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $778.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $782.18 and a 200-day moving average of $813.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.65.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

