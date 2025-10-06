111 Capital Reduces Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

111 Capital reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSE SIG opened at $96.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

