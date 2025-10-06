Insider Selling: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $58,612.54 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $58,612.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,607.20. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Friday, October 3rd, Gregory Bowles sold 4,776 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $86,397.84.

On Monday, September 22nd, Gregory Bowles sold 12,900 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $203,175.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Gregory Bowles sold 7,754 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $114,759.20.

On Friday, August 22nd, Gregory Bowles sold 3,402 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $49,533.12.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.6%

JOBY opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.