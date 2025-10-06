iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stock Holdings Lessened by Yardley Wealth Management LLC

Yardley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 0.3% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 240,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 56,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $197.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.34. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $199.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

