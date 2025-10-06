Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,868.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 106,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $45.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

