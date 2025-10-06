Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 39,633 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.