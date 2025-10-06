Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $1,179,920.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
NYSE ANET opened at $145.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
