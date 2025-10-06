Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $1,179,920.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $145.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.