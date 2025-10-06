111 Capital Invests $390,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

111 Capital purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.9% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $49.27 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

