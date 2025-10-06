941 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE Purchased by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,268,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 955.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 748,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 677,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 645,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $50.22 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.