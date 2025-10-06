2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 712,800 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the August 31st total of 328,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Solana ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Solana ETF stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 2x Solana ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

2x Solana ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SOLT opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. 2x Solana ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

2x Solana ETF Increases Dividend

2x Solana ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from 2x Solana ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

