15,311 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Acquired by Valpey Financial Services LLC

Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Valpey Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $295.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

