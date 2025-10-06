JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

