Yardley Wealth Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

DFSD stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

