Valpey Financial Services LLC Makes New $944,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Valpey Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,908,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,663 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $112.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
