Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 595 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.58% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMOT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,617,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,270,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 555,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Down 1.1%

SMOT stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

