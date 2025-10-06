Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

