Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 19,444 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $78.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.77. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.57%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

