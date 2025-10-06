SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK stock opened at $97.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $98.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

