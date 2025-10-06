Reviewing Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) & YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Free Report) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for YogaWorks and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get YogaWorks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Technical Institute 0 0 6 1 3.14

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $809.53 million 2.10 $42.00 million $1.14 27.46

This table compares YogaWorks and Universal Technical Institute”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 7.79% 22.12% 8.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats YogaWorks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks

(Get Free Report)

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers. It serves students, partners, and communities by providing education and support services in various fields. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.