MBL Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $255,842,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Zoetis by 30.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 846,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.02. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

