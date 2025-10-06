MBL Wealth LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 39.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

