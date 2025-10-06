Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 5,540.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 101,332 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. Teradata Corporation has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $33.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.73 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

