Reviewing Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW) & MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) and MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lianhe Sowell International Group and MSC Industrial Direct”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MSC Industrial Direct $3.82 billion 1.34 $258.59 million $3.54 25.96

Analyst Recommendations

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lianhe Sowell International Group and MSC Industrial Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianhe Sowell International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 MSC Industrial Direct 0 5 1 1 2.43

MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus price target of $90.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Given MSC Industrial Direct’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSC Industrial Direct is more favorable than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lianhe Sowell International Group and MSC Industrial Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A MSC Industrial Direct 5.30% 14.99% 8.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats Lianhe Sowell International Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and customer care centers, customer fulfillment centers, regional inventory centers, and warehouses. The company serves individual machine shops, manufacturing companies, and government agencies. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

