Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,839 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

