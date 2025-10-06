QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 526.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 18.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 22.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Transco Price Performance
NGG opened at $73.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $74.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid Transco
About National Grid Transco
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid Transco
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.