111 Capital Increases Stake in Nutanix $NTNX

111 Capital raised its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $76.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.51. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.