Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL) vs. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Critical Contrast

Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Free Report) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hpil and Prospect Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hpil alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hpil N/A N/A N/A Prospect Capital -69.68% 12.14% 5.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of Hpil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Hpil has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hpil and Prospect Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hpil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prospect Capital $719.44 million 1.80 -$469.92 million ($1.34) -2.07

Hpil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prospect Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hpil and Prospect Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hpil 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prospect Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00

Prospect Capital has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.07%. Given Hpil’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hpil is more favorable than Prospect Capital.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats Hpil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hpil

(Get Free Report)

HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focuses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HPIL Holding in August 2021. HPIL Holding was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Receive News & Ratings for Hpil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hpil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.