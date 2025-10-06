Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Short Interest Update

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Humankind US Stock ETF stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83. Humankind US Stock ETF has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

Humankind US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Humankind US Stock ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF ( NYSEARCA:HKND Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.