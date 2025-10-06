ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB opened at $62.43 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3041 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:UCYB Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.05% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.