ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB opened at $62.43 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3041 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.05% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

