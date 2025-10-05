Vulcan Steel Limited (VSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 48.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th.

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Vulcan Steel alerts:

About Vulcan Steel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.