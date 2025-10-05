Vulcan Steel Limited (VSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 48.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th.
Vulcan Steel Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About Vulcan Steel
