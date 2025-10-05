Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $5.31 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.