BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 920 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

JQUA opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

