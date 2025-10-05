MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 34,585 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,585 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 295.3% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $25.66 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.