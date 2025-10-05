Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $43.97 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $42.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $696.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

