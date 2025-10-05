VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $20.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.9% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 278,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $325.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $328.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

