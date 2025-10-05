Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises 4.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3,838.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 450,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 439,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mosaic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 606,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 9.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Mosaic stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.83%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

