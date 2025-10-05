MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $70.53.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

