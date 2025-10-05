AutoNation, Inc. $AN Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.63.

NYSE AN opened at $224.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $228.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.42.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

